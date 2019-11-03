|
|
Joe Hart
Knoxville - Joe Hollis Hart, age 53, of Knoxville passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home.
Joe is preceded in death by his father, Howard Hart; sister, Peggy; brothers, Bobby and Glen.
Joe is survived by his mother, Virginia Hart; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tony and Judy Hart, Gary and Ann Hart, Tim Hart; sister, Jean Calloway; several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.
Joe's main joy in life were his cats and dogs. Family and friends will gather at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 6th at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery (Hickory Creek Cemetery) for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local animal shelter.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019