Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Hart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Hart Obituary
Joe Hart

Knoxville - Joe Hollis Hart, age 53, of Knoxville passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home.

Joe is preceded in death by his father, Howard Hart; sister, Peggy; brothers, Bobby and Glen.

Joe is survived by his mother, Virginia Hart; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tony and Judy Hart, Gary and Ann Hart, Tim Hart; sister, Jean Calloway; several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.

Joe's main joy in life were his cats and dogs. Family and friends will gather at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 6th at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery (Hickory Creek Cemetery) for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local animal shelter.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -