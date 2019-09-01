|
Joe J. Bruner
Knoxville - Joe J. Bruner, age 89, of Knoxville passed away Friday morning, August 30, 2019. Joe was born in LaFollette, TN to Marion Bruner and Flossie Maupin Bruner. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy having served during the Korean War. He was a 1957 graduate of the University of Tennessee. Joe retired from Aetna in 1992. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, John and A. J. Bruner. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorsey Jean "Doaky" Goad Bruner; daughter and son-in-law, Jama and Mike Cox; son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Shelia Bruner; three grandchildren and a great grandson; several nieces and nephews. A private burial will take place at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019