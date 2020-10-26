Rev. Joe "Michael" Johnson
Lenoir City - Reverend Joe "Michael" Johnson - age 49 from Maynardville, went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2020. He was a loving husband, dad, son, brother, uncle, friend, spiritual leader and pastor to many. He loved his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ and dedicated his life to sharing God's word with the lost. He was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church. Michael really enjoyed coon and squirrel hunting and fishing. He will be deeply missed by family and friends, but leaves behind a strong spiritual legacy.
He is preceded in death by father, Joe R. Johnson; grandparents, Thurman and Bertie (Wilkerson) Johnson and Carl and Bertha (Bailey) Raley, and several aunts and uncles. Michael is survived by wife of 25 years, Melissa (Jacobs) Johnson and daughter, Abigail Mae Johnson; mother, Barbara and Eddie Smith; sisters and brothers-in-law, Toni (Tim) Corum and Kim (Mark) Ray; many special nieces, nephews, family members and close friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., outside at Trinity Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 concerns please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Family and friends will meet at 4:45 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 for funeral and graveside services at 5:00 p.m. in New Loyston Memorial Gardens with Reverend C. W. Fraker and Reverend George Maddox officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the family or Trinity Funeral Home to be given to the church. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Michael Johnson. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net