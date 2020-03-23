Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Knoxville - Joe L. Blair, departed this life March 21, 2020 at Parkwest Medical center.

He faithfully served as a deacon for St. Joseph House of Prayer for many years.

He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Shirley Blair; daughters, Jacquelyn (Jeffery) Styles, Arlene (Jerry) Gnoose, Sharon Bumpus, and Jo Ann Meade; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; step children, Alisa (Ju'Juan) Austin, Curtis (Michelle) Branner, and Mark Branner; devoted sister-in-law, Mary Saffell; devoted niece, Gloria (Albert) Cherry; special nephew, Marlon Livsey, and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The body may be viewed Friday, March 27, 2020, 10:00am -8:00 pm at Jarnigan & Son Mortuary.

Interment services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
