Joe L. Sims Obituary
Joe L. Sims

Lenoir City, TN

Joe L. Sims - age 74 of Lenoir City, passed away Monday morning, April 29, 2019 . Joe began his work career at Charles H. Bacon Hosiery Mill in Lenoir City. He then began a lifetime of service to Loudon County in law enforcement. Joe served as Loudon County Juvenile Officer, Lenoir City Chief of Police and 12 years as Sheriff of Loudon County. He also served as Vice-Mayor of Lenoir City.

Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Carole Sims; parents, Joe and Marie Wallace Sims; grandson, Corey Bryant; brother Bennie Sims. Survived by wife of 25 years, Sheila McGraw Sims; daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Dale Kollock; granddaughter, Bailey Bryant; great-grandson, Corin, grandson, John Kollock and wife, Amber all of Lenoir City; brother-in-law, Bill McGraw of Rossville, GA.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Thursday morning at Click Funeral Home and proceed to the Lenoir City Cemetery for graveside services and interment at 11 a.m. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.

clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019
