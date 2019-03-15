|
|
Joe Larry Setser, Sr.
Knoxville, TN
Joe Larry Setser, Sr. age 70 of Knoxville, went to be with his Lord and Savior March 13, 2019. He owned Commercial and Five Rivers Hydraulics. Marine Corp Veteran of Vietnam War. Joe was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Joan Setser. Survived by loving wife of 48 years, Alice Setser; son, Joe Larry Setser, Jr. (Janna); daughter, Kelli Setser; grandchildren, Ashley, Grant, Morgan, Dakota, Landon, Logan and Madison; great-grandchildren, Avery and Brinley; brother, Gary Setser; sisters, Kathy Dockery, Judy Branch, Donna Ward and Laura Brown; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5-7 m Sunday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Family and friends will meet at 1:45pm Monday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Hwy. for a 2 pm interment. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019