Joe Leslie Evans
Knoxville - Joe Leslie Evans, age 65, of Knoxville, formerly of Caryville, went home to be with the Lord Friday, November 29, 2019. Joe was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Caryville for 56 years where he served as a deacon, song leader, and Sunday school secretary. He was preceded in death by father, James Leo Evans; grandparents, J.O. and Bessie Evans, Clyde and Leoda Brantley; aunts and uncles, Nora and Charles Wilson, Alta (Pal) and Luther Carter, Audrey and Linda Evans and Peggy and Charles Sweeney. Survivors include Mother: Marie Brantley Evans, Sister: Linda Heatherly and husband Lee, Nieces: Leslie Wilson and husband Kevin, Lindsay Van Bebber and husband Joseph,Grandnephew: Hunter Wilson, Grandnieces: Lauren and Rebecca Van Bebber and Bailey Wilson
Closest friend: Carolyn Gaylor, Aunts and Uncles: Geneva (Bob) Claiborne, George Eugene Evans, Joyce (Donald) Jones, Lucille (Robert) Smallwood, Texie (Bob) Winkle, LouAnn (Charles) Jones, Charles Evans, Sherry (Allan) Cannon, Carolyn (Larry) Wilson, Michael (Sharon) Evans, Benny (Rita) Evans and Clyde Brantley, Jr. Family will receive friends 5 PM to 7 PM Monday at Lakeview Baptist Church, 1046 Bruce Gap Road, Caryville with Funeral to follow at 7 PM with Rev. Roger Stanley and Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating. Family and friends will meet at Evans-Woods Cemetery Tuesday for 11 AM Interment. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or InterFaith Health Clinic, 315 Gill Ave., Knoxville, TN, 37917 Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019