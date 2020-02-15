|
|
Joe M. Raby
Sharps Chapel - Joe M. Raby-age 80 of Sharps Chapel passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home. Joe retired after 32 years of service with Local 50 in Oak Ridge. Preceded in death by parents, Tillmon Franklin and Lola Edith Raby along with nine siblings.
Survivors: wife, Tonya Raby; daughters, Kim (Tommy) Rhea, Kandy Hensley, Lori (Bruce) Williams and Olivia (Josh) Williams. Brother, James Raby; sister, Nettie Betsill. Grandchildren, Chloe, Adelyn, Westlee, Sylas and Easton. Several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Sunday, February 16, 2020 with funeral services at 7 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Tim Sharp officiating with music by Stuart and Sharon Fine. Interment 12 Noon Monday, February 17, 2020, Mt. Harmony Church Cemetery, Heiskell. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 11 A.M. Monday to proceed to the cemetery. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020