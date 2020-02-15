Services
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
865-992-5456
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
220 Highway 61 East
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Harmony Church Cemetery
Heiskell, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Raby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe M. Raby


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe M. Raby Obituary
Joe M. Raby

Sharps Chapel - Joe M. Raby-age 80 of Sharps Chapel passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home. Joe retired after 32 years of service with Local 50 in Oak Ridge. Preceded in death by parents, Tillmon Franklin and Lola Edith Raby along with nine siblings.

Survivors: wife, Tonya Raby; daughters, Kim (Tommy) Rhea, Kandy Hensley, Lori (Bruce) Williams and Olivia (Josh) Williams. Brother, James Raby; sister, Nettie Betsill. Grandchildren, Chloe, Adelyn, Westlee, Sylas and Easton. Several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Sunday, February 16, 2020 with funeral services at 7 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Tim Sharp officiating with music by Stuart and Sharon Fine. Interment 12 Noon Monday, February 17, 2020, Mt. Harmony Church Cemetery, Heiskell. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 11 A.M. Monday to proceed to the cemetery. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -