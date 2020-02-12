Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe McChesney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe McChesney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe McChesney Obituary
Joe McChesney

Seymour - Joe McChesney, age 63 of Seymour, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Joe served in sales and operational leadership roles at Coca-Cola, Aramark, Comcast, and is currently employed as Regional Sales Director at The Surgical Equipment People (TSEP). Joe is a 1974 Graduate of John S. Battle High School and later, Tusculum University. He loved playing golf and tailgating at home for U.T. football games. Family was the most important part of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Charles and Mary McChesney. Survivors: Wife of 43 years: Rhonda Jones McChesney. Sons and Daughters-in-law: Adam McChesney (Debbie), Blake McChesney (Stephanie). Daughter and Son-in-law: Callie Weaver (Devin). Grandchildren: Abby and Luke McChesney, Blaine, Aiden, and Olen McChesney, Lakelyn, Jaxson and Adalyn Weaver. Brother and Sister-in-law: Lee McChesney (Robin). Sister and Brother-in-law: Marcia Norwood (Al). Several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Saturday with a memorial service to follow at 4 PM, Adam McChesney officiating, at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -