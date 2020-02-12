|
Joe McChesney
Seymour - Joe McChesney, age 63 of Seymour, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Joe served in sales and operational leadership roles at Coca-Cola, Aramark, Comcast, and is currently employed as Regional Sales Director at The Surgical Equipment People (TSEP). Joe is a 1974 Graduate of John S. Battle High School and later, Tusculum University. He loved playing golf and tailgating at home for U.T. football games. Family was the most important part of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Charles and Mary McChesney. Survivors: Wife of 43 years: Rhonda Jones McChesney. Sons and Daughters-in-law: Adam McChesney (Debbie), Blake McChesney (Stephanie). Daughter and Son-in-law: Callie Weaver (Devin). Grandchildren: Abby and Luke McChesney, Blaine, Aiden, and Olen McChesney, Lakelyn, Jaxson and Adalyn Weaver. Brother and Sister-in-law: Lee McChesney (Robin). Sister and Brother-in-law: Marcia Norwood (Al). Several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 2-4 PM Saturday with a memorial service to follow at 4 PM, Adam McChesney officiating, at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN 37865 (577-2807). Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020