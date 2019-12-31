|
|
Joe Michael Griffith
Knoxville - Joe Michael Griffith, age 58, of Knoxville, passed away on December 30, 2019 at Parkwest Hospital after a long battle with ALS. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many. He was preceded in death by father, William E Griffith, Jr; and brothers, Randy, Dale, and Billy. Joe is survived by his wife of 18 years, Stacy; children, Michele Griffith, Billie Jo Kuhnert, and William "Hemi" Griffith; grandchildren, Griffin Smith and Fritz Kuhnert; mother, Esther Griffith; brothers, Gerald Griffith and Tammy Headrick, Alan Nash; sisters, Nyoka and Johnny Wilson, Helen and Fred Townsend; 10 nieces and nephews, especially Jerry "Macky" Ellison who he talked to everyday; and many lifelong friends. Family will receive friends 10:30-12 noon on Saturday, January 4 at Milestones Event Center located next door to Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. In lieu of flowers an account is being set up for Hemi, contact family for more information.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020