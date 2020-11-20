1/1
Joe Miller
1939 - 2020
Joe Miller

KNOXVILLE - Joe Thomas Miller, of Knoxville passed away peacefully at the age of 81 after a long illness. He was born on September 29, 1939 to the late John and Fern Miller of Concord, TN. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was a long-time employee of Rush's Musical Services. He loved music and also enjoyed the beach and spending time at the Florida beach house. Joe loved his family and especially his seven grandchildren. He was a free spirit and lived his life accordingly. He would help anyone in need and was always there for his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Patricia Alice (Earl) Miller; Brothers, Clifford Miller and John E. Miller, Jr.

Joe leaves to mourn his passing, his daughter, Kim (Chip) Creech of Knoxville;

Son, Greg (Terry) Miller of Huntsville, Alabama;

Grandchildren, Ashley Miller of Lorton, VA, Hannah Creech of Nashville, TN,

Gregory Miller, Jr. of Prince Frederick, MD, Haley Creech (Ryan Landes) of Roeland Park, KS,

Sam & Jonathan Miller of Knoxville, TN, Hope Creech, Nashville, TN;

Great-Grandson, States Grant Landes of Roeland Park, KS;

Siblings, David Miller, Jane Baker, Rosa Lee Brewer, Patsy Westbrook and Tony Miller;

Special niece, Amy Brewer. And a host of other family members and friends.

A Private Graveside Service will be held.

To leave a note for Joe's family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 20, 2020
Prayers for all of the family. We loved Joe. He’ll certainly be missed by all of his family and friends. RIP, sweet cuz. ♥
Pat Newcomb Paine
November 20, 2020
We were sooo sorry to hear about Joe’s passing. He was such a sweet, kindhearted, and witty guy. We loved you cuz!♥
Pat Newcomb Paine
November 20, 2020
I dearly loved this man! He was always upbeat and happy! He’s now with his precious Patty ♥ Rest In Peace sweet Joe
Barbara (Bobbie) Bittle & H.E.
