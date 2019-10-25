Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chapel at Berry Highland Memorial
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel at Berry Highland Memorial
Joe Richter

Joe Richter Obituary
Joe Richter

Knoxville - Joe was born and raised in Athens, AL. Joe was a devoted husband and father. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor's of Science degree. He was employed as a Health Physicist at Oak Ridge National Lab where he worked until he retired. He was an elder at the Norwood Church of Christ. One of the founders of the Knoxville Christian School.

Preceded in death:

Wife- Dorothy Richter; Parents - Carl Richter and Alma Bullington; Siblings- brothers William Richter & Robert Richter, brother-in-law John Vinson

Survived by:

Sister Helen Vinson and brother Frederick Richter; sisters-in-laws; Marianne Richter, Donise Richter, Magdalene Richter

Children - Keith "Treva" Richter & Carla "Garry" Loftis

Grandchildren - Larry Logan, Eric Logan, Mellissa Teaster, Katie Berryhill, Marlo White, Alexis Hinshaw and 19 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 1-2pm with a Funeral Service to follow in the Chapel at Berry Highland Memorial. Burial will take place following the Service at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
