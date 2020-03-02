|
Joe Sentell
Maryville - Joe Sentell, born March 28, 1926, in Jefferson County, TN, ran his good race, kept the faith and entered his eternal reward on February 28, 2020. Joe's primary homes were in South Knoxville and Seymour, TN, but he lived his last years at Parkview Senior Living and Asbury Assisted Living, both in Maryville, TN, assisted by Blount Memorial Hospice. Joe retired from Gulf Oil Corporation in 1983. He was a member of Seymour First Baptist Church and a former member of South Knoxville Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Henry and Elsie Holbert Sentell; his first wife Margaret Crumley Sentell, and his second wife Elizabeth Vessell Sentell; his brothers Clifford Sentell and Curtis Sentell, and his sisters Mae Sentell, Pauline Pruitt, Myrtle Thomas, Anna Key, Lucille Parks Garren, and Elizabeth Johnson Martin. He is survived by four sons and their spouses, Ronald Joe (Janice), Michael Curtis (Nancy), Dr. Rex Allen (Susan), and Steve Edward (Marti); ten grandchildren, Mark Sentell (Lise), Sara Hopkins (Matt), Aaron Sentell, William Lunsford (Mindy), Wesley Lunsford, Amber Mizerik (Frank), Brittiany Romberger (Nate), Darin Widder (Jen), Mary Sentell, and Laura Sentell; and twelve great-grandchildren, Tessa and Molly Sentell, Jasmine Sentell, Oliver and Lydia Lunsford, Eloise, Charlotte, Frances, and Graysen Mizerik, Mason and Blake Romberger, and Aiden Widder, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Joe always found time to volunteer in his church and community. He served as deacon, elder, and Sunday School teacher at South Knoxville Church of God, and as a scoutmaster for many years. He loved traveling, fishing, camping, reading his Bible, and worshipping with the family of God. Many fond family memories were created around campsites in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Friends may call on the family between 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 Simpson Road, Knoxville, TN 37920, followed by the funeral at 7:00 p.m., with Rev. Bob Schultz of Seymour First Baptist Church and Rev. Mark Sentell officiating. Family and friends will gather at Berry Highland South Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, at 10:00 a.m. for a Graveside Service. Private Interment will follow. Memorial contributions may be sent to Seymour First Baptist Church Missions Fund, 11621 Chapman Highway, Seymour, TN 37865. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020