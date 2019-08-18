|
|
Joe Sherrod
Knoxville - Joe D. Sherrod, age 84, of Knoxville, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his residence with his love Ellen by his side. He was born on August 10, 1935 in Knoxville, TN to the late Harold and Mattie Jane Dance Sherrod. The family moved to Oak Ridge in 1944 where he graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1953. Joe went on to graduate the University of Tennessee in 1962 with a B.S. Joe was an avid golfer and U.T. sports fan.
He was a loving Husband and will be dearly missed. Joe faced death
the same way he faced life, with respect and dignity.
Joe is survived by:
Loving wife of 30 years Ellen Sherrod
Beloved Nephew David Freels, wife Christy and Great Nephew DJ
Brothers by choice Joe Vandever and Norm Glover
Beloved friends Jane Wells and Mary Horner
Special thanks to cousin Mary Cox
Three Children and a host of other family and friends
Mourn not for me for I am free,
cry not for me but thee,
for I have entered the gates of heaven for eternity.
by Ellen Sherrod
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or St. Judes.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 2-4 PM and have a memorial service following . www.holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019