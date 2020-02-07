|
Joe Sherrod
Mascot - William J. Sherrod (Joe) - age 81 of Mascot passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Joe was born, raised and lived his entire life in Mascot. He was lovingly known as "The unofficial Mascot Mayor." He was a child of God and a member of Godsway Missionary Baptist Church where he was faithful to serve where needed. He was also a caretaker of the Barbara Abernathy Center, and a 50 year member of Mascot Lodge # 738, titled Master Masoner. Joe was a handyman, and whenever neighbors needed help, they knew they could count on Joe. He was a retiree of ASARCO, Inc. with 42 years of service. When mechanical issues needed solving, co-workers and management would say "Go Call Joe." He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who were blessed to know him. Preceded in death by wife, Sandra Sherrod; sons, Michael Edward Sherrod, James Allen Sherrod; parents, Claude and Mona Sherrod; baby brother, Ricky Sherrod; and sister, Rose Oglesby. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Joey and Amy Sherrod; grandchildren, Alley (Charles) Gregory, Tyler (Maria) Sherrod and Bryce Sherrod; great grandson due in June; brother, Jack (Loretta) Sherrod; lady friend, Beverly Turner-Sherrod; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Robert) Tyson and Linda (Charles) Loy; brother-in-law, Tommy (Doris) Norton; honorary daughter, Denise Masoner; honorary grandchildren, Isabelle Stubblefield and Braxton Masoner. The family will receive friends 4:00-7:00 PM Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Paul Carter and Rev. Ronnie Scarbro officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:00 noon Monday at Bridges Funeral Home and proceed to Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 PM interment. Memorials in Joe's memory may be made to either Godsway Missionary Baptist Church, 9340 Mascot Rd., Mascot, TN 37806 or The Barbara Abernathy Center, 9427 Mascot Road, Mascot, TN 37806. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020