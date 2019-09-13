Resources
Joe Shoffner Sr.

Joe Shoffner Sr.

Claxton - Joe David Shoffner Sr of Claxton passed away Wed, Sept. 4th, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Kelly Ed, Edna Shoffner, brothers Elbert, Harley Shoffner, and sister Della Cummings. David is survived by his wife Vickie Lynn (Lowe) Shoffner and sons Joe D. Shoffner JR, Bobby Curtis, and daughters Mary E. Freeman, Melissa J. Huffman, and Amber M. Lowe. He has 14 grandchildern and 16 great grandchildern. Sister's Bobby Woods, Stella Ownby, Rosa Mashburn, Elouise Liford, Linda Griffith, and Faye Ownby. and brother Eddie Shoffner and a host of neices and nephews. Receiving friends and family at Springhill Fellowship hall on Mahaffey Rd in Powell on Sept, 14, 2019 at 12:00 Pm.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.