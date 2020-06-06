Joe W. Black Jr
Joe W. Black Jr., MD age 86 of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Friday June 5, 2020. Graveside service will held 11am Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Gentry Griffey is honored to serve the Black family and invites you to sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.