Joe W. Black Jr.
Joe W. Black Jr

Joe W. Black Jr., MD age 86 of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Friday June 5, 2020. Graveside service will held 11am Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Gentry Griffey is honored to serve the Black family and invites you to sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lynnhurst Cemetery
