Joe William Black, III, M.D
- - Joe William Black, III, M.D. departed this life on August 9, 2019, at age 60 following a valiant battle with cancer. Joe will be forever remembered by his loving and devoted wife and best friend, Monica, their precious children Laurel, Joseph (special friend Katie Harrington), and Grace (Eric), as well as Laurel's son, cherished grandson Robin who dearly loved his Papa.
Joe was born on September 23, 1958. He graduated from Central High School in 1976 and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee - Knoxville in 1980. Following college, he earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee Center for the Health Sciences and followed in his father's footsteps by completing a residency in Pediatrics. He began private practice with Drs. Black and Benton Pediatrics in 1987 and enjoyed the unique opportunity to practice medicine with both his wife, Dr. Monica Black and his father, Dr. Joe W. Black, Jr.
Joe had many passions in his life. As a lifelong Methodist, Joe was passionate about his faith, and he put the Lord first in everything he did. He was passionate about his family. He loved his wife and children with his whole heart and felt very blessed to expand the family circle to include their significant others as well as a grandchild. Joe was passionate about music. He was an accomplished percussionist, All-State caliber, and was always grateful for the fact that his love of music led to his meeting the love of his life, Monica, while in college. He loved to tell "their story" that he was a drummer and she was a Rockette when they met - courtesy of a musical skit competition at UTK and the fact that Monica and his sister, Jan, were in the same sorority. Joe was passionate about all living things from people to plants and trees. He cared deeply for the children and their families that he saw in his practice. He loved working in his yard (his stress release) and knew the name of every plant, shrub, flower, a tree as well as how to care for them.
In addition to his wife and children, Joe will be remembered by his parents, Dr. Joe and Shirley Black, his sister, Jan Deaderick, brothers Dr. Steve Black (Melody) of Gainesville, Georgia and David Black of New York City. He will be greatly missed by his mother-in-law, Montie Field, with whom he had a special relationship. Joe is survived by a large and loving extended family of aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and sisters-in-law. He was predeceased by his grandparents, uncles, maternal aunts, and father-in-law.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Jashmin Patel and all the staff at Thompson Cancer Survival Center. They are especially grateful for Dr. Patel's exceptional care, concern, and compassion during Joe's illness. The family also wants to thank the nursing staffs and CNAs from both the eighth floor and 5 North of Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for giving such good care to Joe during his hospitalizations.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Fountain City United Methodist Church beginning at 7 PM, Rev. Cliff Amos and Rev. Tom Ballard officiating. Burial will be private.
Joe lived his life according to the principle of "do all the good you can." To honor his memory, the family suggests that memorial donations be directed to one of Joe's favorite philanthropies either Samaritan's Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 (www.samaritanspurse.org) or Water4, 2405 NW 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73107 (www.water4.org).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019