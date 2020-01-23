|
|
Joe William Carnette
Maryville - Joe William Carnette, 71, of Maryville TN passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Joe lived most of his life in Coeburn, VA with family and many well-loved friends. He was the son of the late Carson Eugene Carnette and Myra Jessie Stillwell Carnette of Coeburn, VA. Joe is survived by his ex-wife Vickie (Jeff) McCrary Stansbury; son, Carson (Traci) Carnette of Maryville, TN and three granddaughters, Morgan Carnette, Carli Carnette and Claire Carnette. He is also survived by his two sisters, Linda (David) Jordan of Fairfax, VA and Charlotte Brown of Conyers, GA; three brothers, Calvin D. "Jack" Carnette of Conyers, GA, Anthony "Bobo" (Chesteen) Carnette of Kingsport, TN, Johnny (Robin) Carnette of Charlotte, NC; several nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his elder sister, Shirley Perry of Bluefield, WV; his elder brother, Eugene (Ortygia) Carson Carnette Jr. of Fredericksburg, VA; his younger sister Elizabeth (Robert) Blair of Beckley, WV and his younger brother, Sandy James Carnette of Coeburn, VA. Joe's final wishes were to not have a memorial service, but to cherish the memories you shared with him and to always hold in your heart his senior year high school quote, "Life is too important not to take it seriously." Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, 865-738-0244, www.cremationbygrandview.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020