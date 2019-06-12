|
Joe William Hendricks
Maryville - Joe William Boyd Hendricks started his journey through this life on October 31, 1942. On June 7, 2019, he reached the end of his life's journey and went home to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ. His walk through this life lasted 76 years. He is preceded in death by his sons, Christian and Nicholas Hendricks and a granddaughter, Samantha Reeves. He is survived and will be sadly missed by his children, William Jr., Russell, Cathie, Joshua, Sara and Johnathan Hendricks; wife, Tracy Hendricks; 21 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Memorial services will be announced at later date. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, www.cremtionbygrandview.com, 865-738-0244.
