Services
Weatherford Mortuary
158 S Jefferson Cir
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 482-2464
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Wood


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Wood Obituary
Joe Wood

Oak Ridge - Joe H. Wood, 86, of Oak Ridge died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center from complications after a fall.

He was born in Murfreesboro, TN to Margaret Miles and Joe H Wood Sr on January 10, 1933. He grew up in Murfreesboro and as a boy he watched tanks practice maneuvers on the streets of Murfreesboro with men who were training to go to World War II. He studied at University of Tennessee, Knoxville and graduated from the University of Tennessee School of Law. He met and married his first wife, Sarah Gabbard from Oak Ridge and they lived in Oak Ridge while he awaited assignment to the US Army, JAG. After serving three years at the US Army Atlantic Command in Fort Monroe, Hampton Roads, Virginia, they returned to Oak Ridge where he worked for the Atomic Energy Commission for six months before he started to practice law at the firm, Joyce, Anderson and Wood. After 16 years, he went to work at the trust department of United American Bank, which was later acquired by First Tennessee Bank. He retired from First Tennessee Bank in 1994. He was predeceased by his parents and his first wife, the mother of his children, who died in 1991.

He is survived by his second wife, Mary Alice Wood; daughter Margaret Clelland and son-in-law Tom Clelland; daughter, Lucy Hampton; sons William Wood, and Jon Wood; stepdaughter Lee Ann O'Brien; sister Alyce Palmer Barret and brother-in-law Ed Barret and their sons, David and Mark Barret.

Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be private.

In his memory, contributions may be made to the or the .

An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now