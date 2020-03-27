Services
Joel Ellison Obituary
Joel Ellison

Knoxville - Joel Montgomery Ellison, age 58, born January 11, 1962, beloved brother

and uncle went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020. Joe was of Baptist faith. Preceded in death by parents James and Vergie Ellison, brother Frank and grandparents. Survived by sister Dawn and brother Lonnie, nephews: Jordan, Chris and Richard, nieces: Dollie, Julia, Tiffany, Brittany, Jackie and several great nieces and nephews, plus aunts, uncles, and several cousins. Special thanks to cousins, Jerry and Gretchen Ooten also friend Tina Taylor, for your love and support. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings at this time the family will hold a private burial, an announcement for a memorial service will come at a later date. Announcement by Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City. www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
