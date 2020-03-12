|
Joel Gambrell
Knoxville - Joel Harper Gambrell, age 63 of Knoxville, TN, passed away March 6, 2020. He is survived by wife Wanda Gambrell, children David Wilson and Eva Wilson, and two grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm followed by Memorial Service with full Military honors in the Mausoleum Chapel of Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Full obituary and condolences may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020