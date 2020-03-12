Services
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
(865) 970-2955
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
View Map
Memorial service
Following Services
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
3176 Airport Highway
Alcoa, TN 37701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Gambrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel Gambrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel Gambrell Obituary
Joel Gambrell

Knoxville - Joel Harper Gambrell, age 63 of Knoxville, TN, passed away March 6, 2020. He is survived by wife Wanda Gambrell, children David Wilson and Eva Wilson, and two grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm followed by Memorial Service with full Military honors in the Mausoleum Chapel of Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Full obituary and condolences may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -