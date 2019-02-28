|
|
Joel M. Chambers
Knoxville, TN
Joel M. Chambers age 74 of Knoxville, TN went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019. Joel was a member and elder of Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 32nd Degree Mason at Bright , and worked for ORNL for 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ola Chambers and brother-in-law, Gene Cox. Joel was a devoted and much loved husband, father, granddaddy, brother, and friend. One of his greatest joys was working his farm and helping others. He spent many hours in service at his church. Joel will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Carol Chambers; daughter, Julie Chambers Turner (Rodney); granddaughter, Joelle Rylie Turner; sisters and brother, Bernice Cox, Troy Chambers (Delores), Linda Pickell (Mike), Marsha Self (Mike); sisters-in-law, Barbara Irwin (Johnny) and Betty Julian(Earl), several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Joel's family will hold a Memorial Service at Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 7225 Old Clinton Pike, Knoxville, TN 37921, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a visitation to follow. Family and friends will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery, 9010 W. Simpson Road, Knoxville, TN 37920, at 3:00 PM for a committal service. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Beaver Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left to the family at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019