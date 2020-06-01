Joella Chandler Donohoo
Sevierville - Joella Chandler Donohoo, known as Granny Jo, age 89 of Sevierville, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was a devoted Christian and Spiritual Mother of Boyd's Creek Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Martha Ellen Chandler; husband Bobby Donohoo; son Greg Donohoo; great grandsons Zacc and Lance Pate and Bryan Mashburn; granddaughter Christia Manis; 2 brothers and 6 sisters
Survivors:
Sons: Ronnie Donohoo, Dennis Donohoo, Frank Donohoo (Kathy), Wendell Donohoo (Sheila), Sammy Donohoo
Daughters: Joyce Chandler (Chuck), Wanda Manis (Donnie), Sandra Donohoo (Greg "Yogi"), Nicole Hendricks (Russell)
22 Grandchildren
38 Great-Grandchildren
3 Great-great Grandchildren
Special Son-in-law and caregiver: Donnie Manis
Brothers: Mayford Chandler (Katherine), Michael Chandler
Sister: Jeanette Birden of Columbus, OH
A host of nieces and nephews
Special Friend Brenda Chandler
Special thanks to Avalon Hospice
Special thanks to Atchley Funeral Home
Friends may come and pay their respects from 10 AM to 6 PM Wednesday, June 3 in Atchley's Seymour Chapel.
Due to current circumstances and social distancing guidelines, services will be private. A private service will be held Thursday, June 4 at 12 PM that will be live streamed on our "AFH Seymour" YouTube channel. The live stream will start at 11:50 PM and viewers can access this by our channel or by the direct live stream link we will be providing on our Facebook page 10 minutes prior to the start of the service. Arrangements will be held by Atchley's Funeral Home Seymour Chapel.
Mother Donohoo will be buried in Pea Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, 122 Peacock Court, Seymour, TN. 37865 (865)577-2807. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.