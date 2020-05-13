|
|
Joequetta "Nana" S. Tuft
Knoxville - Joequetta "Nana" S. Tuft- passed away, May 8, 2020 at her home.
Member of CEC, Knoxville.
Employed at Always Moore, Janitorial Service.
Preceded in death by, father, Joseph L. Tuft II.
Survivors, children, Michael and Jasmine Rogers; mother, Margo Thompson; sisters, Chanda Williams; brother, Antonio Williams, Joseph "Crystal" Tuft; devoted aunt, Claudine Warren; a host of cousins to include, devoted cousin, Tiawana "Damien" Farmer; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life, 12:00 noon, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel, Pastor Reginald Strong, Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020