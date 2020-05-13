Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joequetta Tuft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joequetta S. "Nana" Tuft

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joequetta S. "Nana" Tuft Obituary
Joequetta "Nana" S. Tuft

Knoxville - Joequetta "Nana" S. Tuft- passed away, May 8, 2020 at her home.

Member of CEC, Knoxville.

Employed at Always Moore, Janitorial Service.

Preceded in death by, father, Joseph L. Tuft II.

Survivors, children, Michael and Jasmine Rogers; mother, Margo Thompson; sisters, Chanda Williams; brother, Antonio Williams, Joseph "Crystal" Tuft; devoted aunt, Claudine Warren; a host of cousins to include, devoted cousin, Tiawana "Damien" Farmer; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life, 12:00 noon, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel, Pastor Reginald Strong, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joequetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -