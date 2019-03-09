|
|
Joey Kimbrell, Jr.
Lenoir City, TN
Joey Kimbrell, Jr. age 36 of Lenoir City passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was a member of Hickory Valley Baptist Church. Joey was a team leader for Master Craft Boats for 14 years and an avid U. T. Fan. He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Carpenter Kimbrell; grandparents, Charles (Cap) Carpenter and Adele Thompson Carpenter, and Bill and Josephine Kimbrell. Survived by his wife, Kelly McBee Kimbrell; father, Joey Kimbrell, Sr.; brother and sister-in-law, John Kimbrell and wife, Amanda; nieces, Leah and Hope Kimbrell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Lisa McBee; brothers-in-law, Michael and Steven McBee; several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 11th at Hickory Valley Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Charlie Carpenter officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Axley's Chapel Cemetery for graveside services and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Valley Baptist Church Bus Fund, 3920 West Lamar Alexander Pkwy., Friendsville, TN 37737. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 9, 2019