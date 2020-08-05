1/1
John A. "Dickey" Goss
John A. "Dickey" Goss

John A. "Dickey" Goss, formerly of Knoxville, TN, departed this life July 26, 2020 in Killeen, Texas.

Preceded in death by parents, John Henry, and Augusta Williams Goss; brother, Richard Carrington; aunt, Lovell Dixon; cousin, C. W. Sheets.

He served proudly in the United States Army.

He is survived by his children; Kevin Goss Denise Goss, and Yunalvia Mack; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of cousins, to include, Goss, Simpson, and Dixon families; relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Graveside services,11:30 am Friday August 7, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy, with full military honors.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
11:30 AM
East Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
