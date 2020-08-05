John A. "Dickey" GossJohn A. "Dickey" Goss, formerly of Knoxville, TN, departed this life July 26, 2020 in Killeen, Texas.Preceded in death by parents, John Henry, and Augusta Williams Goss; brother, Richard Carrington; aunt, Lovell Dixon; cousin, C. W. Sheets.He served proudly in the United States Army.He is survived by his children; Kevin Goss Denise Goss, and Yunalvia Mack; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of cousins, to include, Goss, Simpson, and Dixon families; relatives and friends too numerous to name.Graveside services,11:30 am Friday August 7, 2020 at East Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy, with full military honors.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY