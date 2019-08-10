|
|
John A. "Jack" Randall
Knoxville - John A. "Jack" Randall, IV passed away suddenly on August 8th at age 32. He was born May 5, 1987 in Knoxville. Jack was a special gift from God: he knew no anger; had no ill will toward anyone; he was truly pure of heart.
Jack was known for his infectious smile and his expressions of joy that were seen head to toe. He would greet people he knew and those he did not with "Hello! Hello! Hello!" until he received a response. Jack's smile was mischievous at times, and those who knew that smile knew that Jack had a plan - and you better watch out! Anyone who knew Jack knew that he was never without (at least) one "o book" (ie. expired school coupon book).
Jack's favorite activities were being with family and friends - anything involving water, dirt, and sand. Jack had an appreciation for all things food - especially chips, salsa, pizza, pasta and salad. He loved vacations with family to the beach, mountains, theme parks, Grandmama's MS house, and road trips across the country. At camps, like Camp Koinonia, Jack enjoyed: campfires, rope courses, horseback riding, canoeing, and dance parties. Jack loved to be on the go at all times. While at home, Jack's favorite activity was watching TV shows (like Golden Girls, Friends, Sponge Bob, Joyce Meyer and anything on Nick-at-Nite) and movies (like Dunstin Checks In, Matilda, Hocus Pocus, and others). Jack also loved holidays - especially Christmas, Easter, and Halloween.
With a birthday on Cinco de Mayo, celebrations of any kind at local Mexican restaurants with crowds of friends and family were highlights of his life and were all for him. He was always the best dressed and life of the party - no matter the occasion.
Jack had many special people in his life who words of thanks will never be enough - Kristi Vincil (aka his second mom) and family; Lori and Eric Saunt; John Rush; Roberta Anderson; All those from Breakthrough, especially: Beth, Sarah, Shelby, Kevin, Avaire, and Marlena.
Jack is survived by his mother, Andrea White; step-father, Kyle Spence; sister, Nicole (Randall) Smith and husband Troy; niece Skyler; father John Randall; aunt Linda Randall Tipton (Phil); uncle Donald White (Mary); step-sister Khari Spence; step-grandmother, Barbara Spence; and cousins (especially Bill, Gregory, Christy, Colt and Clara).
Jack is smiling upon us (and fanning his "o-book") from heaven with those who preceded him in passing: his grandmama, Christine Gregory White; granddaddy, Donald Herman White; aunt Teena White Wallace; grandmother, Mary Ann Randall; grandfather, John A. "Bud" Randall; and step-grandfather, Huston Spence.
There will be a Receiving of Friends on Sunday, August 11 from 1-3 pm and a Celebration of Life on Monday, August 12 at 11 am. Both services will be at the Click Funeral Home, Farragut Chapel (11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:
Breakthrough Corporation, East Tennessee Children's Hospital, or the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019