John A. Tiller
Knoxville, TN
John A. Tiller, age 93, of Knoxville, went to be with his Lord on February 24, 2019. John owned and operated a heating and air conditioning business for 25 years, served as a Gideon Camp President, and answered the call to ministry within the United Methodist Church until full retirement at age 82. He was also a veteran of U.S. Army during WWII. Preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Eula Mae Tiller; son, Edward R. Tiller. Survivors include daughter, Donna Jeffries and husband Daryll; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Tiller; grandchildren, David Tiller and wife Sharon, William Tiller, Christie Cinnamon, Jessica Wilson and husband David, Amanda Scarbrough and Adam Chaney; 11 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren; brother, Joseph Tiller of Greensboro, NC; and sister, Lucille (Julie) Taylor of Princeton, WV; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5:30 - 7 pm at Lincoln Park United Methodist Church, 3120 Pershing St., Knoxville, TN 37917. The funeral will follow with Rev. John Gargis and Rev. Monty Walton officiating. The graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lincoln Park United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com
