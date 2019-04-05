|
|
John Alfred McReynolds, Jr
Knoxville, TN
John Alfred McReynolds, Jr., age 78, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Monday, April 1, 2019. John was born June 1, 1940 in Knoxville, son of John A. McReynolds and Lady Goodson McReynolds. He graduated from Knoxville Catholic High School where he was
editor of the schools
newspaper and All-Knoxville point guard on the basketball team. He played all sports and worked summers for his
family's JFG Coffee Company. John went on to graduate from Notre Dame University and received his law degree from the University of Tennessee. He spent three years in the Air Force as a Captain in the Judge Advocate Corps, before returning to Knoxville where he practiced law for 45 years. He was a member of the Knoxville and Tennessee Bar Associations and Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association. John was an avid Tennessee fan and golfer and could be found every Wednesday and Saturday at Cherokee Country Club with his favorite golf group. But his greatest love was fly fishing, from Alaska to Costa Rica to Labrador to the Bahamas, but he always returned to his beloved Clinch River to fish with his sons and meet with his Thursday night fishing group. John was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Robert L. McReynolds and Michael D. McReynolds, and his beloved daughter, Mary Lisa McReynolds. He is survived by his wife, Linda Young McReynolds, sons, John A. McReynolds, III "Trey", Christopher McReynolds, and Matthew McReynolds and his wife Sarah and their children, Caitlin Everett and husband Jason, Bethany Hoskins, Harrison and Miles McReynolds, and many special nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, April 7 at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, Rev. G. Turner Howard officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lisa McReynolds Memorial Scholarship Endowment at the University of Tennessee, 137 Alumni Memorial Building 1408 Middle Drive, Knoxville, TN 37996 or the Pat Summit Foundation, 520 W Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019