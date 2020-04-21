|
John Arthur Chapin
Las Cruces, NM - John Arthur Chapin was born February 8, 1938, in Lowville, New York, and passed away Tuesday, April 14 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
John wrote an independent non-fiction book entitled, The Genesis Model, about the origins of modern man and civilization. He compiled his family history, researching ancestors during his domestic and international travels. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife, Eyvonne, and visited almost 70 countries in his 82 years.
A graduate from New Mexico State in Las Cruces, New Mexico, John worked for several companies in the course of his lifetime in nuclear research and development. He was instrumental in projects including the Apollo Program and decontaminating and decommissioning Rocky Flats and Three Mile Island.
John is survived by his sons, Gregory Scott Chapin, of Phoenix, Arizona; Rodney Grant Chapin and wife Erin, of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Jordan Symone, Emily Grace, and Michael Gideon; and sister-in-law, Lois McKinley Melton, of Las Cruces, New Mexico.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Mae Chapin; beloved wife of 57 years, Eyvonne Kay Chapin; son, Michael Alan Chapin; sister, Elaine Grover; and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020