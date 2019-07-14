|
|
John Atkins
Knoxville - John Edward "J.E." Atkins, 79, passed away at on Monday, July 1, 2019. John was an excellent husband and father and exemplified a life of servanthood over many decades through his various roles in the community and the church. His legacy will continue with his family, friends and through those he influenced by interaction and mentorship over many decades.
Preceded in death by his parents, Horace Edward Atkins and Margaret Hamley Atkins; two brothers, Richard Atkins and Glenn Atkins; parents-in-law, Leonard and Nettie Parrish Higdon; brother-in-law, Capt. Leonard T. "Tommy" Higdon.; niece, Melissa Dawn Higdon and nephew, Danny Higdon.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Bonnie Higdon Atkins; who never left his side as the years passed and the challenges grew. He is also survived by his daughters, Rev. Teresa Atkins McClure and Lisa L. Atkins; John McClure; grandchildren, Ian McClure and Airen McClure; sister, Martha Jean Atkins Carter (Carlos); brother, Roger Atkins (Kathy); sister-in-law, Connie Atkins; brothers-in-law, Charlie Higdon (Nancy) and Quill Higdon (Tedene); and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was a 1957 graduate of Horace Maynard High School in Maynardville, TN and a 1963 graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN receiving his bachelors in Mechanical Engineering. His college years were interrupted when his Air Force Reserve unit was called up for active duty and he served in Germany during the Berlin Crisis in the early 1960s. During his varied career as an engineer, he worked directly in the cutting edge in engineering technology with the highlight of his career was as a Project Manager on the NAVSTAR Satellite project at AEDC.
In high school, John was a strong athlete who played both football and basketball. He was not only a good student and athlete, but was selected by his senior classmates as Best Citizen which characterized how he would lead his adult life through his devotion to his church and community. From building Habitat Humanity Homes, mentoring youth in scouting, sports and mission projects, donating blood, handing out food at food pantries, John spent his life helping others and striving to make his community a better place.
John really enjoyed fishing, farming, working on anything mechanical and spending time with his family.
The family expresses their deepest appreciation to the medical staff for allowing for his final months and days to be lived with excellent care, dignity and comfort.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, at 7535 Maynardville Hwy, Knoxville TN 37938 at 4:00 pm on July 20, 2019 with Rev. John Justice and Rev. Teresa Atkins McClure officiating. Friends will be received from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for: New Life United Methodist Church, 7921 Millertown Pike, Knoxville TN 37924 or Lett Cemetery in Maynardville TN (c/o Roy Beeler, 7121 E. Chermont Cir., Knoxville TN 37918). Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019