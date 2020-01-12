Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hazlewood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Austin Hazlewood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Austin Hazlewood Obituary
John Austin Hazlewood

Knoxville - Hazlewood, John Austin, age 51 of Knoxville, passed away after a brief illness into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at UT Medical Center. He was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church and a 1994 Business Graduate of Lincoln Memorial University. He enjoyed working in sales and customer service for most of his life. He spent his recent years lovingly caring for his mother. He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. William Dean Hazlewood; grandparents, Austin and Lorene Hazlewood and Rev. John and Myrta Buell. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Buell Hazlewood; siblings, Dr. Melissa (Joe) Ramsey, and Rev. Steven (Linda) Hazlewood, uncle and aunt John and Susan Buell, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Hope Fellowship (2909 North Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917). Funeral services will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Dominique Lee and Rev. Steven Hazlewood officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Friday, January 17, 2020 at Asbury Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Mission Ministry at Hope Fellowship. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -