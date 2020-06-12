John Ayres Hewitt
John Ayres Hewitt

John Ayres Hewitt died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Hillcrest West Hills in Knoxville, Tn. at the age of 63. His parents John A Hewitt and Connie Ayres Hewitt as well as his brother Chuck Hewitt preceded him in death. He leaves his sister Helen Hewitt, several nieces and nephews and extended family to mourn his passing. His family wishes to thank special friends Aimee and Rocky Sylar, as well as the staff at Tennova Turkey Creek and Hillcrest West Hills for their professional and generous care of our loved one.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
