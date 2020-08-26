John B. Dennis, Jr.
Powell - Dennis Jr., John B. 91 of Powell, TN passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. Following his service in the Korean War, John met his bride to be, Patsy, to whom he was married to for 65 years and together they raised seven children. John retired from TVA after 33 years of faithful service. He was a devoted Christian, family man, and avid UT Vols fan. John will be greatly missed by all that know and love him.
He was preceded in death by spouse; Patsy Ruth Moore Dennis; son, John "Johnny" Beecher Dennis III; father, John B. Dennis, Sr.; mother, Jeanette Dennis Chapman; siblings, Carolyn Mamula, Jedena Monroe; beloved dog, Dee Dee.
John is survived by son, Mark E. Dennis; daughters, Diane Dennis, Betty Jo (Wade) Miller, Carolyn (Darren) Smith, Susan Orr, Kelli McNamara; grandchildren, Mark (Shannon) Dennis, Amy Rodgers, Matthew (Mindy) Dennis, Meredith Franks, Michael (Samantha) Dennis, Leslee (Bill) Gray, Emily (Joey) Stottler, Keith Roberts, Jacob Roberts, Beau (Kristy) Henderson, Melanie (Jonathan) Dean, Kevin (Jessie) Miller, Justin Keisler, Aaron (Amanda) Keisler, Jared Orr, Ashley (Marcus) Ashford, Kaitlyn (Grant) Carringer, Kelsey (Tanner) Hauck, Duncan McNamara, Keegan McNamara, Reese (Isaac Maxwell)McNamara; devoted granddaughter and great granddaughter, Morgan "Libby" (Drew Grissom) McNamara and Karis Grissom; 40 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; siblings, Dan Dennis, Charles (Jewel) Rhinehart; many nieces, nephews and additional family.
Family will receive friends Saturday, August 29th from 12-2 pm with funeral service following at 2 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Blazier officiating. Burial will take place Saturday, August 29th following the funeral service at Lynnhurst Cemetery.
