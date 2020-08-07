1/
John B. Hyder Iii
John B. Hyder, III

Hatchechubbee, AL - John B. Hyder, III, 82, a resident of Hatchechubbee, AL, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The family will receive friends at the First United Methodist Church Pavilion in Hurtsboro, AL at 5:00 p.m. CDST on Monday, August 10, 2020. Followed by a memorial service at 6:00 with Rev. Keith Turner officiaring and Gray Funeral Home directing. The family requests that you come in casual attire because of the heat and please practice social distancing.

John was born in Knoxville, TN and lived there most of his life. This is where he started his construction business. He could fix anything and it was one of his greatest joys to help anyone that needed something fixed. He and his wife Dorothy moved to Hatchechubbee, AL in 1987. John loved everyone and was beloved by many. He will be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy M. Hyder; children Particia Hyder Weaver (Michael) and John B. "Benny" Hyder, IV (Ginny); four grandsons Logan, Jacob, Derek, and Justin Hyder; two sisters Judy Calhoun and Jane Jones (Rick); numerous nieces and nephews.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
05:00 PM
First United Methodist Church Pavilion
AUG
10
Memorial service
06:00 PM
First United Methodist Church Pavilion
