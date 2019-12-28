Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Providence Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
New Providence Baptist Church
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
New Providence Church Cemetery
Lenoir City - John Benjamin "J.B." Kollock - age 86 of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday morning, December 28, 2019, at his home. J.B. was a member of New Providence Baptist Church and was honored by his church family with the title Deacon Emeritus for his 50 years of service to the church. He served in the United States Army and retired from Viskase/Union Carbide.

J.B. was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Helen Fine Kollock, and his grandson, Corey Bryant.

He is survived by is wife of 62 years, Evelyn Miller Kollock; sons: Greg Kollock, Dale Kollock (Anita), and Tony Kollock; grandchildren: Sarah Elmore, Jennifer Johnson, John Kollock (Amber), Bailey Bryant, Tony Lynn Kollock (Stefanie) and Taylor Kollock; great grandchildren: Sean, Hunter, Haylee, Nicole, Abbie, Corin, Taylynn, and Hazeley; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Bill Harper along with nieces, nephews and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, December 30th at New Providence Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow 7 p.m. with Rev. Mark Caldwell officiating. Deacons of the church will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning in the New Providence Church Cemetery for graveside services. Military honors will be conferred by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard.

Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
