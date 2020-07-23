John (Rudy) Bennett



John (Rudy) Bennett, age 83, passed away July 19, 2020 in Beaufort, South Carolina, but he spent most of his life in Knoxville, Tennessee. Rudy enjoyed bird hunting/dog training, fishing, and "Shag Dancing". An Alabama engineer alumnus, he was a "Roll Tide" enthusiast. A retired TVA employee he was a long-time member of the Knoxville Smoky Mountain Shaggers and attended Central Baptist Church Bearden. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Bennett; son John Reed Bennett (Kim), daughters Leigh Ann Bennett and Sheri O'Brien (Tommy); grandchildren Lindsay Brandenburg (Ryan), John Reed Bennett, Jr, and Stefanie Matthews (Aaron); great grandchildren Marley and Waylon Brandenburg, Bennett and Dallas (who is due any day) Matthews; sisters Barbara Farnum (two nieces one nephew), Sharon Lyon-Jewell (Glen)(two nieces). In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. A memorial service to be announced at a later date.









