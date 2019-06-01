Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Resources
More Obituaries for John Adcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Beverly Adcock

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Beverly Adcock Obituary
John Beverly Adcock

Knoxville, TN

Adcock, John Beverly - age 89, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. John attended Thorngrove Christian Church and worked as the Chief Building Inspector for the City of Knoxville. John was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita; his parents, Ralph and Christine Adcock; brothers, Ralph, Jr. and Hu. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John and Linda Adcock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in John's memory to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, www.alztennessee.org. Funeral service 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with Pastor Alan Smith officiating. Interment will be private at Thorngrove Cemetery in Strawberry Plains. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 1 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now