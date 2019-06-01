|
|
John Beverly Adcock
Knoxville, TN
Adcock, John Beverly - age 89, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019. John attended Thorngrove Christian Church and worked as the Chief Building Inspector for the City of Knoxville. John was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita; his parents, Ralph and Christine Adcock; brothers, Ralph, Jr. and Hu. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, John and Linda Adcock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in John's memory to Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, www.alztennessee.org. Funeral service 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with Pastor Alan Smith officiating. Interment will be private at Thorngrove Cemetery in Strawberry Plains. Online condolences may be sent to www.rosemortuary.com. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 1 to June 2, 2019