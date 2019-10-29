|
|
John Bowen
Knoxville - John Perry Bowen, age 60 of Knoxville, TN, passed away suddenly Oct 27, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. John was loved by all who knew him and had many friends and family that will greatly miss his kind heart, and infectious smile. He was survived by his three children, John Perry Bowen II of Manchester, TN, Alitha D. Flowers of Knoxville, TN and Mikayla Mincey of North Carolina; grandson Zacchaeus Bowen Tucker of Chattanooga, TN; former wife Joyce Ann Bowen of Knoxville, TN. He had a large family of nine brothers and sisters who share in the devastating loss. Thank you to everyone who ever touched our fathers' heart in any way, through love & friendship.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bowen family.
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019