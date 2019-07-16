Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:45 AM
Union Cemetery
Strawberry Plains, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bounds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Boyd Bounds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Boyd Bounds Obituary
John Boyd Bounds

Knoxville - John Boyd Bounds- age 77, of Knoxville TN passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 with family by his side. He was a member of Pratt's Chapel Baptist church. Preceded in death by his father, James Bounds; mother, Virgie (Pratt) Bounds; daughter, Connie Bounds; brothers, Hebert Bounds and Everett (Munk) Bounds; son-in-law, James (Jimmy) Houk. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dorothy (Fultz) Bounds; daughters, Kimberly Bounds and Cindy (Bounds) Houk; grandchildren, Timothy (Miranda) Bounds, Chris (Heather) Underwood, James Houk, Jr., Kayla (Dylan) Hodges and Kelsey (Michael) Krish; great grandchildren, Malea, Maddie, Tamera, Hunter and Rose; sisters, Lula (Robert) Perry, Stella Bounds and Becky (Bounds) Creswell; brother, James Bounds; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Stephanie, Marlee and Hunter Major. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM officiated by Rev. Bob Zavattieri and Rev. Stanley Carpenter. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM on Thursday at Union Cemetery in Strawberry Plains for an 11:00 AM interment. Pallbearers will be Timothy Bounds, Chris Underwood, James Houk,Jr., Dylan Hodges, Michael Krish and Dennis Owens. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 16 to July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now