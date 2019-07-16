|
Knoxville - John Boyd Bounds- age 77, of Knoxville TN passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 with family by his side. He was a member of Pratt's Chapel Baptist church. Preceded in death by his father, James Bounds; mother, Virgie (Pratt) Bounds; daughter, Connie Bounds; brothers, Hebert Bounds and Everett (Munk) Bounds; son-in-law, James (Jimmy) Houk. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Dorothy (Fultz) Bounds; daughters, Kimberly Bounds and Cindy (Bounds) Houk; grandchildren, Timothy (Miranda) Bounds, Chris (Heather) Underwood, James Houk, Jr., Kayla (Dylan) Hodges and Kelsey (Michael) Krish; great grandchildren, Malea, Maddie, Tamera, Hunter and Rose; sisters, Lula (Robert) Perry, Stella Bounds and Becky (Bounds) Creswell; brother, James Bounds; several nieces and nephews and special friends, Stephanie, Marlee and Hunter Major. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM officiated by Rev. Bob Zavattieri and Rev. Stanley Carpenter. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM on Thursday at Union Cemetery in Strawberry Plains for an 11:00 AM interment. Pallbearers will be Timothy Bounds, Chris Underwood, James Houk,Jr., Dylan Hodges, Michael Krish and Dennis Owens. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
