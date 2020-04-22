|
John Caldwell
Knoxville - John S. Caldwell died on April 20, 2020 at the age of 83 from complications of a fall and after an extended hospital stay. He was born on July 8, 1936 in Martel, Tennessee. He graduated from Washington College Academy and attended East Tennessee State University. John was employed by AT&T and BellSouth for 24 years and thereafter was a salesman for Royal Beauty Supply for over 20 years. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Ara Mae and Duncan Eve Caldwell; infant daughter, Allison; brothers, Jim Dossett, Paul Caldwell, and Luke Caldwell; sisters, Helen Richardson, Lucy Hughes, and Barbara Lindsay. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Judy Caldwell; daughter, Lynn Harrington, Oak Ridge; son, Mark Caldwell, Knoxville; grandchildren, Noah Harrington, Ella Caldwell and Abby Caldwell; sister-in-law, Lucy Ann Caldwell, Maryville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bud and Sandy Ford, Knoxville; John Cebie and H. L. Ford, Knoxville; and Becki and Stanley Hayden, Islamorada, Florida; many special nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. John was a kind and loving husband and father and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially his beloved grandchildren. He loved all things Vols and enjoyed many years houseboating on Norris Lake making lifelong friends. In his later years he enjoyed a morning breakfast at McDonalds with a group of special friends. He was a prolific poet, writer of many memorable birthday songs for his Norris Lake friends, and always had a good story or joke to tell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a . A private graveside service will take place at Berry Lynnhurst Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share condolences and memories online at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 27, 2020