John Carl Lattimore, Sr.
Knoxville - John Carl Lattimore, Sr.,age 88, affectionately known as Gator, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his residence. He was a 1950 graduate of Austin High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Gator worked with Knox County Schools over 25 years retiring in 1995 and White Lily after 30 years. He was an active member of the Masonic Lodge, Elks Lodge, Kerbela Temple #78 and the TN Valley Knox #1152. John was a faithful member of Mount Olive Baptist Church for 50 years.
Preceded in death by his wife, Mattie; sons, John Jr. and Bennie Lattimore and Frederick Williams, Sr.; parents, Ezekiel and Lucinda Lattimere and siblings, Howard and James Lattimore, Lois Goodman and Melissa Dave.
Survived by children, Johnetta (Gerald) Williams, Timothy (Linda) and Robert (LaTonya) Lattimore and Eleanor Stacey; grandchildren, Frederick, Jeremiah, Crystal, Kayla, William, Latravia, Dondra, Frederick Jr., Jordan, Dewayne, Dedra, Jamar, Jarvis and Melvin; 60 great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends.
Saturday, November 30, 2019, the family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m. with a Home Going service to follow at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1601 Dandridge Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Pastor Jesse Williams officiating. Interment will take place on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at TN State Veterans Cemetery, 5901 Lyons View Pike, where military honors and a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the day of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019