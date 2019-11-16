|
|
John Carlos Longmire
Knoxville - John Carlos Longmire, born June 27, 1928, died November 13, 2019, is survived by his wife of sixty years, Mary Lou Matheny Longmire; daughter: Louanne Longmire Clabough (Barry); son: John Andrew Longmire (Patty); grandchildren: Susannah Rae Clabough, Phillip Lewis Clabough; sisters-in-law: Louise Longmire, Helen Longmire, Suzanne Matheny; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lewis and Ada Clotfelter Longmire; brothers (sisters-in-law): J. Boyd (infant); Charles Edward (Tommie and Grace); Henry Lewis, Jr; Buford Eugene Longmire; two nephews.
John was a former member of First Baptist Fountain City and a faithful member of Church Street United Methodist Church. He graduated Knoxville Central High School, attended Auburn University, deployed to Germany with the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and retired from the TVA architectural division. In 2017, he especially enjoyed traveling to Washington, D.C. with Knoxville Honor Air's 10th anniversary, Flight 25. He was a member of Inskip Lions Club who recognized him as a Melvin Jones Fellow for humanitarian service.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 20, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Rose Mortuary Broadway with a memorial service immediately following, officiated by Rev. Andy Ferguson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church Street United Methodist Church Building Fund (P.O.Box 1303, Knoxville, 37901) or to .
The family appreciates the excellent care and kindness provided by the staffs of Oakwood Senior Living, Holston Health/Rehabilitation Center, NHC Fort Sanders and by Gabrielle Blake, Church Street clergy and friends. Online Condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 19, 2019