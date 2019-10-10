|
|
John Charles (Chuck) Morgan
Knoxville - John Charles (Chuck) Morgan, age 50, of Knoxville passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by wife Carmen Morgan; parents, James and Elizabeth Morgan; mother-in-law, Elaine Reeves; and brothers, Tony and Dwayne Morgan. Survived son, Chase Morgan; step-sons, Dylan Dolinger and Brody Jackson; sister, Saundra Johnson; brother and sister-in-law, Andy and Becky Morgan; brother, James Morgan; special cousin, Vicki Stephens; uncle, Gary Hill with which he made his home; brother and sister-in-law, Earl and Tama Bolin; father-in-law and wife, Bob and Lynn Reeves; special cousin, Penny Elder; nieces, Victoria Morgan and Rachel Irwin (Punkin); nephew Michael Morgan, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends whom he loved dearly. The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 pm Sunday October 13, 2019, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Raymond Long officiating. Interment will be private. Online obituary and guest register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019