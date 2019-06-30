|
John Christ
Knoxville - John Christ, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away on June 27, 2019, at the age of 79.
Born in Brooklyn on August 6, 1939, John devoted his life to hard work and service of others in his unselfish, unassuming and loving ways. He traveled in the Air Force before returning to New York and joining NCR, working as a service technician for more than 40 years before retiring. He married his wife, Lynn, in 1982 and became a dad to Cheri, before they moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, in 1984 and had two more daughters: Lauren and Ryann. An avid outdoorsman, John loved animals, nature and being outside to fish, camp, boat or simply do yard work. He observed creation with an enduring childlike wonder and often saved creatures in need. In recent years, he most enjoyed taking in fresh air on the golf course. He loved puzzles and playing games as much as he loved playing tricks, lovingly teasing others and telling jokes. He was known for taking pride in his family and his work, his kindness and thoughtfulness, a stubborn streak and strong Catholic faith. Most of his time was spent in acts of service for others - always on call for his family, friends and members of his church - lending a hand, building and repairing everything from gardens and appliances to cars and houses. He served in various volunteer roles at St. Mary's Church and regularly donated blood and platelets. In his nearly 80 years, he embodied the teaching of 1 John 3:18: "Dear children, let us not love with words or tongue, but with actions and in truth."
John is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Edith Christ, and his siblings Paul, Eddie Dawson (Dick), Bob (Dottie) and Arthur. He is survived by his sweetheart of more than 37 years, Lynn; daughter Ryann; daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter, Lauren, John and Ellie Miller; and daughter, son-in-law and grandsons, Cheri, Chip, Josiah and Ezra Hall. He also is survived by sisters-in-law Mary and Marie, as well as dozens of beloved nieces and nephews and their expansive families.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge. The funeral mass with Fr. Michael Woods will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 5, followed by a reception in Columbus Hall.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of John may be made to St. Mary's School or by taking the time to donate blood products to MEDIC Regional Blood Center or your local blood bank. An online guestbook may be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 30, 2019