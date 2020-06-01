John Christopher WadeKnoxville - John Christopher Wade, 44, died suddenly from a heart attack on May 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Wade and Susan Smith.John grew up in Maryville, TN and was a graduate of Maryville High School. He was employed by Impact Sign & Branding as a General Contractor.John's Dad often said of John, "If he could envision it, he could draw it; if he could draw it, he could build it." John enjoyed modifying cars with his son, Gage, boating, fishing and cooking out with his family and friends. John had a kind and generous heart. He was one of those guys that was always ready to give others a helping hand. John was the love of his finance's, Amy Coppenger's life. John was looking forward to sharing his life with her. She will miss him terribly.Including his parents, John is proceeded in death by his stepmother, Faye Wade; stepbrother, Glenn Newton and uncles, Ronnie Wade and Earl Wade. He will be missed by son, Gage Wade; daughter, Lynsee Hooks; fiancé, Amy Coppenger and Amy's children, Brady & Brianna Millward; aunts, Toni (Ron) Watts, Arlene (Wayne) Dove, Janice (Mike) Whitehead, Shirley Wade, Christi Wade; uncle, Gordon (Linda) Wade; cousins, Joy (Jeff) Chadwick, Rachel (Eric) Peterson, Chris (Heather) Wade, Jessica (John) Zorio, Logan Wade, Jakob Wade, Eli Wade and Josie Wade; stepfather, Don Smith; stepbrothers, Mike Caughorn, Daniel Smith, Junior Smith; stepsisters Kim Edmonds and Kathy Mitchell. John will be greatly missed by his good friends Paul, Aaron, Bryan, Nate, Rob and Gail. He also leaves many other friends and relatives.Visitation, with family and friends, will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, following with a 7:00pm funeral service.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donations to John's family to cover funeral cost.