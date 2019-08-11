|
|
John Christopher (Chris) Wimbrow
Knoxville - John Christopher (Chris) Wimbrow, age 67, of Knoxville passed away on August 9, 2019.
Chris was the son of William Robert and Mary Aline Boss Wimbrow and was born in Palo Alto, California, on August 2, 1952. He grew up in Tullahoma, Tennessee, where he attended all his public schooling. He married Pamela Jane Parrott in Knoxville, Tennessee, on August 23, 1980. They were the parents of Andrew Brett Wimbrow.
Chris received an associate degree in Computer Science from Motlow Community College in Tullahoma. He also attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.
Prior to retirement, he was employed as an electrician and estimator by Massey Electric in Knoxville.
Chris is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife; son; step daughter, Denise Brown (husband Jimmy); step son, Greg Palmer (wife Sarah); grandsons Tanner, Travis, and Trevor Coward; brother, Bob Wimbrow (wife Linda); several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17th at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Steve Johnston officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association, www.alsa.org
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Medical Intensive Care and Progressive Care Units at the University of Tennessee Medical Center for the excellent care they gave Chris during the last days of his life.
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the Wimbrow family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019