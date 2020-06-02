John Clarke
Knoxville - John Clarke, 72, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Monday May 18, 2020 in his favorite place, Highlands, NC. John was born August 25, 1947 in Winter Park, FL. In 1952 his family moved to West Palm Beach, FL where he grew up. A member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, he graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1972 with a degree in Business Administration. After graduation John worked in the construction industry in West Palm Beach until he moved to Nashville, TN in 1976 to take a position as a bond underwriter with Continental Insurance. During that time he met the love of his life, Elizabeth "Lissa" Brandon. They moved to Knoxville, TN in 1980 and had two children. John was an insurance agent during this time. He purchased Home Investment Insurance in 1986 and John Bailey Company in 1997. He later merged the two agencies into John Bailey Company. The agency was founded in 1946 on integrity and care. Those traditions still hold true today. He loved his employees, the clients they help, the industry, and the insurance company relationships. He was a great businessman.
John was admired and loved by his family and friends. Most notably known for his huge heart, curious mind, incredible work ethic and infectious laugh. He enjoyed walking, hiking, horseback riding, deep sea fishing, fly fishing, reading and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a friend to all and someone you could always count on. He was a member of the Church of the Ascension (Episcopal) in Knoxville, TN. John leaves his wife of 43 years, Lissa Clarke, son Brandon and wife Lauren and daughter Jean Clarke Bainer and husband John Bainer. He had four grandchildren who adored their "PJ", Emerson, identical twins Taylor and Bankston Clarke and his grandson Austin John Bainer. He is survived by brothers and their wives Dan and Mary Clarke and Fred and Elaine Clarke. He cherished moments with his nieces, Carey Aron, Kathy Bird, Stirling Halversen, Roddy Belfatti and their families. His family made him proud.
This has been a tough time for the family as his death was unexpected. We take great peace and joy, however, in our time with John. He was a great teacher, a positive cheerleader and the life of the party. We all wanted to be around him. Every day he would ask "You doing OK?" He never missed an opportunity to tell us he loved us and was proud of us.
Well done, good and faithful servant.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 pm Saturday May 23, 2020 at the Episcopal Church of Incarnation, Highlands, NC. Burial was followed at the Highlands Memorial Park.
Donations may be made "In memory of John Carey Clarke" to the Bell Tower Endowment at The Church of the Incarnation, PO Box 729, Highlands, NC 28741 https://incarnationwnc.org/giving/make-a-gift/
